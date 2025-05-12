Aishwarya Rai At Cannes: Her Best And Worst Red Carpet Moments

With the 78th Cannes Film Festival around the corner, we can't wait to see what celebrities are going to wear at the international event. Known for iconic red carpet looks and star-studded guest list, one name which has been a familiar part of the grand festival is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

From her viral lavender lip moment to her iconic Michael Cinco ball gown, the Devdas actor has a history of memorable looks worn over the years. Representing India not just as an actress but also as a fashion force, the former Miss World has been regular at the Festival des Cannes since 2002.

With a trail of some iconic looks, here are some of the worst and the best Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moments at Cannes so far.

Aishwarya Rai's Best Looks At Cannes

With her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, Aishwarya has several iconic looks to her kitty, but we could only pick a few:

1. All That Glitters Is Gold

Bestowing glamour and elegance upon the world, Aishwarya Rai went all out at the ‘Two Days, One Night' (‘Deux Jours, Une Nuit') premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2014. Hugging Aishwarya's curves to perfection, luxury brand Roberto Cavalli created a stunning gold-embellished gown for the former Miss World. The shimmery strapless, fishtail dress was complemented with cascading hair and red nails, lips.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2014. Photo: X/Dur__love

2. Princess Glam In Blue

Nothing says elegance like a dramatic ball gown! Aishwarya Rai won millions of hearts at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2017 with this Cinderella-esque gown by Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco. The frosty blue off-the-shoulder dress had intricate floral embroidery that came together in delicate pleats and a voluminous skirt. Her straight hair and minimal accessories made the princess moment on the red carpet even more magical.

Aishwarya Rai in a ball gown at Cannes. Photo: X/earthlykisssed

3. The Butterfly Effect

Aishwarya Rai wore this beautiful gown at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Inspired by a butterfly metamorphosis, this Michael Cinco featured a 20-foot train, sweetheart neckline, and sculpted silhouette. The elaborate gown was dazzled with Swarovski crystals, French palettes, and ultraviolet, midnight blue, and red threadwork. In an interview with Harper Bazaar, the designer revealed that the gown took 3000 hours to make.

Aishwarya Rai in the butterfly gown. Photo: Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

4. White-Hued Wonder

Aishwarya Rai has dazzled in white at the Cannes Film Festival, not once but several times. From the 2004 Neeta Lulla cut-out gown to the 2007 strapless Giorgio Armani number, she looked absolutely stunning in all white. Even the flirty floral Armani dress she wore in 2005 made her look simple yet drop-dead gorgeous! She took things a step further in white in her Roberto Cavalli ruffled gown that not only complemented her figure but also made her look effortlessly chic.

Aishwarya Rai looks angelic in white. Photo: X/desipixer

5. Oh-So-Elegant Dresses

Aishwarya's looks at the 2011 Cannes Festival are worth a mention! While the white and blue Armani Prive outfit added contemporary glamour to her demenor, the off-shoulder embroidered Elie Saab brought ethereal sophistication to the red carpet look. Not just in 2011, Aishwarya just knew how to rock asymmetrical, off-shoulder and simple yet elegant dresses.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival.

6. The Iconic Saree

Who can forget Aishwarya's first red carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival in 2002? The look was simple gold. Accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan, the 51-year-old arrived at the grand festival in a chariot in a yellow saree and we loved the drama! Looking ravishing in a Neeta Lulla saree, she represented India for the first time at the festival in the most traditional, elegant way.

Aishwarya Rai in yellow saree at Cannes. Photo: X/summertimedior

Aishwarya Rai's Worst Looks At Cannes

1. Kinds of Kindness Red Carpet

The 77th annual Cannes Film Festival saw a series of bad looks and Aishwarya Rai's fringe dress by Falguni Shane Peacock made to the list of "worst-dressed." She looked lost in a sea of fabric. Even the second silver-foil look at 2024 Cannes did not do justice to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai's worst Cannes' looks. Photo: X/isalilsand

2. The Purple Lip

While the outfit at the 2016 Cannes festival was not all bad, it was really the purple lipstick that made Aishwarya a subject of memes. While we applaud the actress for being experimental, many found the colour troll worthy. It may not have been her best look, but there is nothing wrong with taking a bit of a risk!

Aishwarya Rai in purple lipstick. Photo: X/in_aishwarya

3. Cleopatra Premiere in 2013

Aishwarya being who she is looked ethereal in a teal blue Gucci gown at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, but the makeup was far from perfect. The beehive-style bun lacked movement and felt disconnected from the otherwise elegant outfit. Even the styling lines in the hair made it look forced. From the mismatched lip colour to the overly dramatic eyes to a lack of balance, the makeup didn't work either0 - all of which made this look a miss!

Aishwarya Rai in Gucci at Cannes 2017. Photo: X/IndFashionP

4. Overstyled Misstep

At the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's feather-donned Ashi Studio gown included layers of tulle and chiffon. The look drew mixed reviews, with critics pointing out heavy eye makeup and voluminous hairdo as overpowering the dress's delicate charm.