"I Am Very Uncomfortable With that", Abhishek Bachchan On Doing Sexual Scenes After Becoming Girl Dad

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has always been open about both his personal and professional life. The actor seems to be in his dad era, with his last two films revolving around father-daughter relationships.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Personal Goal That She Practices Daily Is To "Always To Be At Peace Of Mind"

Talking about his personal life, the actor has opened up on how his recent film choices have been informed by his own fatherhood. In an exclusive interview with The Quint, the actor stated, "Maybe something that is very sexually explicit..." I am very uncomfortable with that. I don't like showing all of that on screen. I am still one of those people who, even if I am watching a show alone and something very sexually explicit comes on my phone, feels a bit weird. I have always said that ever since I became a girl dad, I love to pick films that I can watch with my daughter. I am not saying this for all in principle. I don't know how she will possibly feel seeing that. 'What's he doing? I'd like to consider that."

The actor also recently explained that while the mother always has the upper hand, he is determined to tell the stories of the father. In another interview with Fever FM, the star said, "A lot of the time in a general discourse, we forget what a father might be going through. I feel men are not very good at expressing. It's a huge flaw, and we feel that we just need to very silently take on whatever responsibilities or pressures and just get on with it. A father will never be able to replace a mother. While women are the superior race, that shouldn't discount what a father does. and it's nice, once in a while, to just throw maybe a bit of light that 'hey, maybe nothing compared to what a mother does, but they do try their best."

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Defines Golden Hour Magic In A Glittering Sabyasachi Gown