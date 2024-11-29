Aishwarya Rai Owned Her True Blue Diva Status In A Royal Blue Manish Malhotra <i>Lehenga</i>

Aishwarya Rai was recently seen in Dubai for an event celebrating women from various fields. As always, she looked like the true blue icon of fashion that she is. She was seen in ace Indian couturier Manish Malhotra's creation, on whom she rests her faith for most occasions to bring out her fashionable side. Owing to her iconic true-blue icon status, she channelled it in her custom outfit of a deep royal blue shade. She wore a blue lehenga layered with a long trench jacket carrying large hand-embroidered floral motifs. Festive style follows her everywhere she goes but with her diamond drop earrings, glint does too. For makeup, she ditched her signature winged eyeliner for a smouldering grey smokey eye paired with a glossy peach lip while keeping her signature blowout hairstyle consistent as an addition to the overall outfit.

The last time Aishwarya Rai was in Dubai, it was for the SIIMA Awards 2024 where she was recognised for her work in Ponniyin Selvan 2. She chose Manish Malhotra yet again for the event. It was a black anarkali with the designer's signature digital print made on it. It was as glamorous as one could imagine. When paired with her signature winged eyeliner and bold red lips, it's got Aishwarya Rai's stamp of approval written all over it.

Aishwarya Rai's ethnic glam can't be matched.

