Even With Aishwarya Rai's Signature Red Lip, Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's Disco Birthday Makeup Was The Star Of The Show

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya turned a day older on November 16. On the occasion, the Bollywood actress dropped a set of pictures on Instagram wishing her daughter and remembering her father at the same time. But the picture that struck us most was of Aishwarya and Aaradhya from the latter's birthday celebration. The mother-daughter duo dished out beauty goals with their makeup prowess. And guess what? Aaradhya appears to have turned out to be a little fashionista and makeup maverick just like her mother.

In the picture, Aaradhya displayed her flawless radiance by going for a matte-based look. Glossy pink lips complemented her glittery silver dress. She added drama to her eyes by wearing an intense stroke of classic black eyeliner and fluttery, mascara-coated lashes. A hairband securing Aaradhya's straight locks gave off a 90s vibe. Aishwarya had our attention with the bold red lip. She enhanced her brilliant allure with bronzed cheeks with a hint of blush and a few drops of highlighter. The actress ditched wearing any kajal and simply resorted to a dash of eyeliner coupled with mascara-adorned lashes. Her straight brunette tresses were left open in all their glory.

Back in September Aishwarya and Aaradhya made a stellar appearance at the SIIMA Awards. Their OOTNs and on-fleek beauty strokes had us taking notes. Aaradhya looked like a sweetheart going with a dewy-based foundation. Peach-tinted lips, some minimal eye makeup and filled-in brows rounded off her pretty-yet-chic avatar. Aishwarya, like always was an epitome of grace with her clean-girl makeover. She dabbed some blush and highlighter on the high points of her cheeks. For the lips, the actress kept it natural by applying a pastel-shaded hue. She elevated her look with the perfect fusion of eyeliner and mascara. Curled-up lashes and shimmery pink eyeshadow delivered an extra dose of charm. Both the mother and daughter opted for open hairdos.

Aaradhya Bachchan is growing up to be a mini version of Aishwarya Rai and we are thrilled to witness more of her beauty game.

