Janhvi Kapoor Slays Sun-Soaked In-Flight Selfies With Swollen Eyes But Lots Of Love

Janhvi Kapoor doesn't skip a beauty beat and makes heads turn when it comes to delivering frame worthy pictures on her Instagram handle. This time around too, the Param Sundari actress aced her pretty face game as she dished out a selfie while flying high up in the sky, from what looks like the sun-lit hours of the day.

The 28-year-old Bollywood star shared a carousel post of her selfies while aboard a flight along with the goofy caption, "Hiiiiii had 52 more selfies to post but they had too many sneak peaks so im going to controlllll and wait for u guys to see the real thing till then sun soaked selfies on a flight with swollen eyes but lots of love," and heart, kissing face, lips sealed, girl doing yoga and loved up emojis.

But what shone through the pictures was Janhvi's all-natural beauty game that was even brighter in the sunlight. She sported a clean and sun lit face with nothing but her fresh skin, feathered brows, long eyelashes, and naturally flushed glossy lips that worked in perfect symphony with her wind-tossed layered brown open hair which were the crowning glory of her look. Janhvi's airport look included a chunky knit grey hued cardigan and a matching vest for her time up in the air.

Janhvi Kapoor's sun kissed in-flight selfie is nothing short of stunning.

