Janhvi Kapoor's YSL Moment Is The Ultimate Ladylike Finale For Cannes 2025

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn yet again during her maiden Cannes 2025 visit. This time around she served belle of the ball like vibes in an all black look with signature pieces from the shelves of the luxury design label, Yves Saint Laurent and ace Indian designer, Anamika Khanna.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Keeps Things Saree-torially Chic At Cannes 2025 In An Iconic Wet Look

Janhvi Kapoor had the most epic sartorial night while attending the amfAR Gala dressed in signature pieces from designer powerhouses including Yyes Saint Laurent, Anamika Khanna and Chopard.

The Devara: Part 1 actress was caught on camera posing like the certified diva that she while being styled by celebrity stylist and her cousin, Rhea Kapoor who was paying homage to her favourite years of YSL with Janhvi's look.

Janhvi wore a dipped-in-black ensemble that featured a YSL velvet fitted and cropped drouble breasted jacket and an oversized sculptural saucer hat from the luxury brand's Rive Gauche 1987 collection. This was paired with a custom made dreamy fitted pencil silk chiffon skirt with a thigh-high cutout that is inspired by Yves Saint Laurent's poetic 1987 to 1991 poetic era.

Janhvi's look was accessorised with the most exquisite natural diamonds in the prettiest shade of yellow by Chopard. The statement floral inspired earrings and cocktail ring added all the shimmer and shine to her Cannes ready look.

Janhvi's tresses were styled in a sleek low bun by hairstylist, Mare Pedrozo that worked perfectly with her maximal YSL hat crowned as a hair accesory. Glam wise, makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda added the perfect strokes of glam to Janhvi's pretty face nude glam avatar with a beaming base, a bronzer laden complexion, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes and a nude lip.

Janhvi Kapoor's last in night in Cannes was tres chic.

Also Read:Homebound Actor Janhvi Kapoor Radiates Classic Glamour In 1957 Dior Couture At Cannes 2025