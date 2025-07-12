Janhvi Kapoor's Checkered Blue Midi Dress At Wimbledon Semi-Finals Has Our Hearts

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion diaries are downright dreamy. Her wardrobe never runs dry of event-appropriate fits and we love how versatile each one of them is. On Friday July 11, 2025 the 28-year-old actress once again stepped out in style to attend the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz at the famous All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. She was accompanied by her rumoured partner Shikhar Pahariya at the event.

For the prestigious sporting event, Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a custom chequered midi dress from the shelves of designer label Miu Miu. She looked as pretty as a belle in the thin-strapped number which plunged into a risque neckline. Although it was deep-scooped, Janhvi pulled off the daring fit with unmatched confidence and grace, proving that she is not new to the elegant and beautiful club. The navy-blue and white textures offered an extra touch of chicness to her outfit.

The dress hugged her curves like a second skin, delivering a cinched waist effect which helped Janhvi Kapoor showcase her svelte frame. Serving some much-needed contrast was the floral hand embroidery along the neckline. The embellishments were delicately woven into the fabric with tailoring perfection in a vibrant yellow shade. Janhvi blended feminine charm with a dash of vintage flair, creating a look that was both elegant and fashion-forward.

With her Miu Miu silhouette grabbing the spotlight, Janhvi Kapoor walked on the minimal accessory route. She made a stylish case in a pair of black studs, adorned with sequinned golden borders. Uber-cool dark shades emanated an aristocratic vibe, befitting for a game like Wimbledon.

On the makeup front, Janhvi Kapoor's flawless radiance got its rosy hue from soft blush. A peach-tinted lipstick added a pop of colour and fiestiness to her overall avatar. For some eye drama, the 28-year-old rested her faith on winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes and shimmery eyeshadow. A neatly secured updo without any strands left astray sealed her sophisticated avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor's sartorial outing at Wimbledon has us in awe of her style game.

