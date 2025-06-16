Head-To-Toe In Miu Miu, Janhvi Kapoor Stuns At The Brand's London Event

Mind-blowing! That's our reaction to Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's latest Miu Miu ensemble. The actor attended the reopening of Miu Miu's London flagship store on New Bond Street at The House of KOKO. From Sydney Sweeney to Alexa Chung, it was a star-studded event.

Janhvi Kapoor was dressed in an elegant fit from the brand, which was put together by her cousin and stylist Rhea Kapoor. After turning heads at the Cannes Film Festival, the Dhadak actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sultry Miu Miu outfit.

She wore a bodycon dress with a subtle ribbed texture that made her look effortlessly chic. It featured a plunging V-neckline, a midi hem length, and a body-hugging silhouette that fit her perfectly. The standout detail was the visible, metallic sea-green bralette that she showed off underneath the shoulder strap.

For accessories, she draped a voluminous brown fur scarf over her shoulders, adding a touch of old Hollywood glamour to her outfit. Her embellished thigh-high sock definitely stole the spotlight. The silver embroidery and beadwork sparkled against the minimalist dress. The black, glossy loafers with the Miu Miu logo and the black logo bag of the brand accentuated the look.

Janhvi's makeup was soft and glamorous. Her skin looked dewy and luminous, which can be achieved by using a good highlighting primer along with a full-coverage foundation. Her brown-toned eyeshadow paired with voluminous lashes, feathered eyebrows, and nude lipstick complemented her look.

Janhvi's hair was styled in voluminous, loose waves which were parted on the side. Her hair cascaded over one shoulder and added a vintage touch to her look.

Janhvi Kapoor's high-fashion ensemble looked effortless yet stylish.