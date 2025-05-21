Janhvi Kapoor Serves Surreal Couture In A Pistachio And Gold Anamika Khanna Gown At Cannes 2025

Janhvi Kapoor is truly having a dream debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Making waves with her very first appearance at the iconic event, the young Bollywood star has already proven that she is a style force to be reckoned with. Post turning heads in a soft blush pink Tarun Tahiliani ethnic ensemble during her earlier appearance; Janhvi raised the fashion bar even higher with her second red carpet look, a stunning pistachio green and gold creation by designer, Anamika Khanna.

For the premiere of her film Homebound, Janhvi Kapoor walked the red carpet in a breathtaking custom gown that effortlessly blended Indian heritage with modern couture. The gown featured a sculpted antique gold corset bodice, detailed with intricate jaal, aari and zardozi embroidery, sparkly sequins and delicate beadwork. With spaghetti straps, a high neckline and a backless cut that dipped low, the bodice added both glamour and drama to the look.

Flowing from the corset was a pastel sage green organza skirt with thread embroidery, neat pleats at the waist and a long, sweeping train that followed her every move. The soft A-line silhouette gave the outfit a fairytale like charm which embodied elegance, drama and effortless grace.

But it was not just the outfit doing all the talking. Styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi's accessories included a unique mix of traditional gold jewellery, including jadau, jade pieces, chunky bangles and ear cuffs. But the showstopper was the statement necklace which was worn backwards and it elegantly draped down her bare back.

On the makeup front, Janhvi Kapoor went with a fresh strawberry-toned look created by celebrity makeup artist, Savleen Kaur Manchanda. Think glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, glitter on the lids and glowing skin; Janhvi glam game had everything.

The actress's hair, done by hair stylist Marce Pedrozo by being styled into a neat centre-parted twisted bun. The fuss-free hairdo kept things clean and let her jewellery take centre stage.

In this magical Anamika Khanna moment, Janhvi Kapoor proved that her Cannes 2025 appearance is not just a moment, it's a full-blown fashion takeover.

