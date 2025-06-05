Janhvi Kapoor Pays Tribute To Sridevi Donning A Filmy-Chic Denim Jacket

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Janhvi Kapoor showcased her fashion sense with a tribute to her late mother, Sridevi. Her standout piece was a retro-themed denim jacket featuring portraits of film icons. Kapoor paired the jacket with a white crop top and black denim jeans for a chic look.

Janhvi Kapoor and her love for fashion never misses the mark. From promotional outings to red carpet moments, her style picks make us swoon each and every time. This time around too, the Homebound actress had our attention for good reason. She paid tribute to her mother, the legendary actress Sridevi, through her thoughtful outfit of the day.

For her latest sartorial offering, Janhvi Kapoor leaned on the high street aesthetic. But it was her retro-themed denim jacket that stole the show. It came with a baggy fit while the front remained unbuttoned. The back of her jacket featured portrait cut-outs of Sridevi, Amrish Puri and Telugu star Chiranjeevi. The emblazonment dates back to the 1990 film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. The trio of film veterans were a part of the cult action-comedy.

Janhvi Kapoor admitted that she was “obsessed” with this jacket and remembered her mother through this unconventional fashion piece. She teamed the oversized number with a basic white crop top and a pair of black denim jeans. To be honest, only Janhvi knows how to weave vintage and chic elements into one and we are all up for it.

Janhvi Kapoor let her outfit take centre stage as she skipped wearing any accessories. Her move proved the point that sometimes less-is-more. Her makeup, on the other hand, was just on point. She went with a beaming from within glam with a flawless base. To get that rosy tint, the 28-year-old actress dabbed just the right amount of berry blush on the high points of her cheeks. A peach-tinted matte lipstick offered a naturally nude effect.

As for the eyes, Janhvi Kapoor kept them minimal. She skipped applying eyeliner or kohl and simply curled her wispy lashes with generous coats of mascara. Filled-in and well-groomed eyebrows sealed her beauty game. For the final touch of edgy elegance, Janhvi skipped tying her hair. Instead, she left her coloured tresses open in salon-style waves as they framed her face wonderfully.

Janhvi Kapoor's denim jacket with a retro touch establishes her position as a true-blue fashionista yet again.

