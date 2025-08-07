Sunburn Festival Finds A New Home In Mumbai, Leaving Goa Behind. Internet Says "Superb"

Asia's most renowned EDM event, Sunburn Festival is leaving Goa after an 18 year long stay. It will now be held in Mumbai in 2025. The dates are announced - December 19, 20, 21, 2025. The details of the venue are to follow.

The organisers of the festival posted on Instagram while announcing the dates, "The announcement you have been waiting for! This December, Sunburn invites you into a world BEYOND REALITY - a festival shaped by light, colour, and rhythm."

They further added, "For the very first time, MUMBAI becomes the home of Sunburn Festival - larger in scale, elevated in experience, and alive with infinite possibilities."

The tickets go on sale from August 14, 2025 on online booking platform, BookMyShow. According to the press release, RuPay Credit Card holders will get an early access to the tickets starting August 12, 2025 at 12 noon. Tickets for everyone else will be available from August 14, 2025 at 12 noon on the same platform. Further information will be available soon.

Since 2007, Sunburn has been responsible for bringing disco jockeys like David Guetta, Martin Garrix and DJ Snake to India. While Sunburn had done events in Mumbai before, this is the first ever full shift to the financial capital of the country. The move means that Goa loses one of its biggest cultural events that attracted millions to the state.

Mumbai, is already hosting Lollapalooza, which is sure to become more popular. Organisers say Goa still matters to them; with many fans feeling excited, and some feeling sad.

This news has resulted in an outpour of social media reactions. DJ Sartek wrote, "Goa wasn't just a venue, it was a feeling - the breeze, the sand, the stories. Walking away from that is emotional. Mumbai, you've opened a new chapter. Full power to the Sunburn family for taking the leap and making magic in a new city."

"Finally!!!!! Awesome news." Wrote DJ Teri Miko.

Another user commented, "Would love to travel to Mumbai instead of Goa, well done, Sunburn."

Yet another few wrote, "Great Move, Sunburn, as goa experience was very bitter trust me. Congratulations for new venue Mumbai." And, "Superb" along with lit emojis.

