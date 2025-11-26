How A Sofa At Taj Mumbai Became Witness To Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's 26/11 Bravery

If the inanimate could speak, we could ask them to tell us the many stories we were never witness to. One such story in a large scheme of things is the one of NSG Commando, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, one of the brave heroes who was killed in action during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

On the night of November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) attacked Mumbai in 12 coordinated attacks, targeting landmark spots such as The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) railway station, Leopold Cafe, Nariman House, and Cama Hospital.

There was a "silent witness" to a face-off that went down between Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and four terrorists at the Taj Mahal Hotel.

It was a sofa set, recovered from the Palm Lounge on the first floor of the iconic hotel, bearing a total of 13 bullet marks, according to Paperclip.

This is one of the most significant pieces of furniture in India's modern history. If furniture could speak, this one would tell the story of a hero's last stand.



"It witnessed the valiant fight between Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and four terrorists during the operation. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was an officer of the Indian Army's elite National Security Guard (NSG), renowned for his exceptional bravery," the post by the digital platform read.

Under Operation Black Tornado, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan led the 51 Special Action Group at the Taj to carry out the rescue operation. The team of commandos came under heavy fire from the terrorists, but Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan ensured the evacuation of hostages, his injured colleagues and chased the terrorists alone.

He managed to corner the terrorists in the northern end of the hotel and was killed in the encounter. According to his colleagues, his last words were, "Don't come up, I will handle them."

"Though fatally wounded, his bravery forced the attackers to retreat toward the Wasabi Restaurant/Harbour Bar, where they were finally cornered and neutralised by the 51 SAG team.

"Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan rescued 14 hostages. And this sofa was the silent witness to that. Today this sofa is being used for the ritual of Dining In/Out of 51 Special Action Group Officers & Ladies," the post read.

The sofa set has aptly come to be called 'Cradle of the Braves'.