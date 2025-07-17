Advertisement

Tomorrowland Main Stage In Ashes Post Fire, Days Before Festival Starts

Tomorrowland's main stage catches fire, days before the festival is about to begin

Read Time: 2 mins
Tomorrowland Main Stage In Ashes Post Fire, Days Before Festival Starts
Tomorrowland mainstage catches fire days before the festival is all set to kickstart

A major fire broke out at Tomorrowland's main stage in Boom, Belgium on Wednesday July 16, 2025 evening, just two days before the festival was all set to start. The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, the good news is that no one got hurt.

Videos shared online showed the stage, known for its over-the-top design, in flames. Local newspaper GVA reported the fire seemed under control before 8 pm. Emergency services were already at the site and handled the situation quickly.

As per a report by Euronews, no festival-goers were there at the time, but some crew members were on-site setting up. People living nearby were told to keep their windows and doors closed as a safety step.

There were also rumours going around on social media that the festival was cancelled.But organisers quickly shut that down, calling it "Fake news" and saying no such decision had been made yet, the report added..

In an Instagram update, Tomorrowland wrote, "Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged. We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident. We can announce that, DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors. All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned.”

“We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday – Saturday – Sunday). More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible," they added.

Tomorrowland, one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world, began back in 2005. Last year, around 400,000 people attended.

Tomorrowland, Music Festival, Belgium, Tomorrowland Fire
