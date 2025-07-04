Volcano Tourism Can Kill You. So Why Do Some Travellers Like Playing With Fire?

Juliana Marins was a 26-year-old Brazilian publicist with a deep love for travel. Her Instagram was a chronicle of her journeys, filled with stories and snapshots that had got her over 4,75,000 followers.

Her travels took her across Thailand, Vietnam, nearly all of Brazil, and beyond. Her feed reflected a clear passion for the outdoors, especially mountains and trekking. But her recent trip to Indonesia turned heartbreaking.

On June 24, she was found dead, just days after a tragic accident on Mount Rinjani, where she fell roughly 490 feet while hiking on June 20.

Following her fall, drone footage confirmed she was still alive, despite initial reports of her "screams for help", according to The New York Post.

Juliana Marins was just 26. Photo: Instagram

Unfortunately, thick volcanic fog and other challenging conditions prevented rescuers from reaching her in time. Muhammad Hariyadi, the leader of the local rescue team, said that she had become trapped in soft sand, making it difficult for rescue teams to pull her out using ropes. A few days later, she was confirmed dead.

Her death sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many offering prayers. However, some users also began pointing fingers, questioning her decision to go there in the first place:

"The point is, don't blame the country or our president. Remember, Rinjani is like the Amazon River. Is the Amazon River safe for tourists? No, right?" one user commented.

"Choose your own dangerous place of death and don't blame anyone. She chose a dangerous place to die. Don't blame others," said another.

While these remarks come at a sensitive time, they do bring attention to a broader question: with the growing popularity of volcano tourism, how safe is it really?

What Is Volcano Tourism?

Volcano tourism is a thrilling form of geotourism where travellers visit active, dormant, or extinct volcanoes to witness their dramatic landscapes and geothermal features. It is a part of extreme tourism.

What Volcano Tourism Involves

Hiking to craters or summits of volcanoes

Viewing lava flows, steam vents, or geysers

Soaking in hot springs heated by volcanic activity

Exploring lava tubes, volcanic caves, or ash fields

Learning about geology and local culture shaped by volcanoes

Volcano tourism offers a rare chance to witness the Earth's raw power and beauty up close. It's a mix of adventure, science, and awe, often paired with cultural experiences and stunning natural scenery. Here are a few examples of the some popular sites:

Why There's A Rise In Volcano Tourism

Once upon a time, "vacation" meant sandy beaches, five-star breakfasts, or maybe a European museum crawl. But today, a lot of travellers are swapping comfort for craters, choosing to climb into the mouths of active volcanoes.

This shift in travel behaviour, now being dubbed "volcano tourism", is erupting in popularity across the globe. And no, it's not just adrenaline junkies. It's couples, solo wanderers, Gen Z thrill-seekers and even honeymooners.

Social media has amplified the craze for volcano tourism. Photo: Unsplash

Franco Patil, Deputy General Manager, Marketing and PR at Red Dot Representation, tells NDTV, that he believes this boom in volcano adventures stems from a deeper post-pandemic shift.

"The idea of 'being alive freely' has changed. People are now looking for raw, genuine experiences - and walking along a steaming crater edge taps into something primal," he says.

"Social media has amplified this. Photos framed against molten landscapes feed a generation's hunger for bold imagery and stories that go beyond poolside drinks," Patil adds.

Louis D'Souza, Managing Partner at travel agency Tamarind Global agrees. According to him, travellers are no longer just ticking off destinations; they want moments that leave a mark.

"We've seen a big emotional pull - people wanting to escape every day and reconnect with the Earth," he says. Volcano hikes, once a niche, are now the centrepiece of itineraries.

It's also redefining romance.

"Couples are including extreme adventures in their honeymoons and anniversary trips. It's about creating memories that go way beyond candlelit dinners," Patil says.

Why Indians Are Doing It Too

And in case you thought this trend was only catching fire abroad - think again. Indians are very much at the centre of the volcano tourism boom, fuelled by a hunger for experiences that feel larger than life.

Bhuvani Dharan, a travel influencer known as @tamiltrekker, who has visited a couple of active volcanoes, shares his experince with NDTV.

"I've had the incredible opportunity to visit active volcanoes in two amazing locations: the Afar region in Ethiopia and Tanna Island in Vanuatu. Both experiences were truly breathtaking. You have to travel quite a distance and hike for hours, but when you finally reach the volcano, it feels like you're stepping into another world," Dharan says.

According to him, seeing the lava, hearing the sounds, feeling the heat and the wind - it's all so raw and powerful.

"It's a completely unique experience that truly reminds you how amazing our planet is," Dharan adds.

Jay Bajaj, Assistant Director, International MICE and Events at SKIL, also sees this shift clearly in the Indian outbound market.

"There's been a massive evolution. Earlier, travellers stuck to popular places and predictable plans. Now, they're asking for adventures - something fresh, something that gets the blood pumping," Patil says.

"DMCs (Destination Management Companies) and travel platforms are designing semi-luxury versions of these trips which makes the idea of hiking up an active volcano less intimidating, more appealing," Bajaj adds.

Even corporate India is catching on.

For Indian millennials and Gen Z, it's not about status anymore - it's about storytelling.

"Post-Covid, there's a need for vacations that challenge the norm. Something with resilience, with edge. It's a sign that Indian travellers are catching up with global exploration standards," Bajaj says.

Nature Doesn't Work On Your Vacation Schedule

In 2019, what was meant to be an unforgettable day trip in New Zealand, turned into a harrowing global headline. A group of tourists, many from Australia, visited Whakaari (White Island), an active volcanic island off the coast of New Zealand.

Just moments after they landed, the volcano erupted unexpectedly, engulfing them in clouds of scalding ash and toxic gases.

A 2022 Netflix documentary The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari recounts the incident in chilling detail - not just as a natural disaster, but as a failure of risk assessment. The documentary shows guides, rescue teams trying to save these tourists as the clock ticks.

Out of 47 people on the island at the time, 22 died; and the documentary leaves one question hanging: Is it really safe to visit an active volcano?

Volcanoes, even dormant ones, are inherently unpredictable. While technology and geological data help experts monitor volcanic activity, there is no such thing as 100% certainty.

What happened on Whakaari was a tragic example of how volcanoes can appear calm and then suddenly erupt without warning. The risk exists, but so does the possibility of safely experiencing this power of nature - if you're aware and prepared.

How To Stay Safe While Volcano Trekking

Here's how to ensure your volcanic adventure doesn't go up in smoke:

1. Choose your destination wisely

Not all volcanoes are equal. Some are closely monitored by geological agencies and have well-managed tourism protocols. Stick to destinations with a reputation for safety, licensed guides, and government-regulated access.

2. Check the alert level

Before booking, always check the volcano's current activity status. Most active volcanoes are assigned colour-coded warning levels (like green, yellow, orange, red). If the level is above "yellow" - reconsider your visit.

3. Go only with certified local guides

Never wander into volcanic areas alone or with unregulated tour operators. A reliable and licensed local guide is trained in risk management and evacuation procedures. They also have live updates on volcanic activity, which tourists may not.

4. Follow instructions, not your instincts

If you're told to wear a helmet, a gas mask, or stay within a certain zone - do not treat these as optional. One detour for a better photo can have fatal consequences.

5. Be medically prepared

Asthmatic? Heart condition? Sensitive to sulphur or heat? Volcanic environments can be extremely harsh, even without an eruption. Consult your doctor before signing up.