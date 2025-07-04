"Mami, I Love You": Last Text Of Brazilian Hiker Who Fell Into Indonesian Volcano

A Brazilian hiker who died after falling from a cliff while trekking on an active volcano in Indonesia had sent a heartbreaking text message to her mother at the start of her trip.

Juliana Marins was hiking Mount Rinjani - the second-highest volcano in Indonesia - with a group on June 21 when she slipped and fell into a ravine. She was trapped for four days in the active volcano before authorities discovered her dead. Ms Marins, who was a publicist and pole dancer from Brazil, had been travelling across Asia since February, reported the New York Post.

According to the report, when she first started her trip to the Philippines, the hiker messaged her mother saying she loves her and she felt "heartbroken" saying goodbye. "Mami, I love you so much. I was heartbroken when we said goodbye. In fact, that's the only thing that worries me: letting you, papi or my sister be disappointed. Other than that, I'm not afraid of much, much less trouble," Ms Marins wrote.

She also told her mother that she was not afraid of difficulties as she was raised by a woman who could "solve any problem".

"I was raised by a woman who can solve any problem and who is not afraid to take the plunge and go after her dreams. I am like that too. I have different desires and dreams. I love you all very much! And I will always be grateful for all the support, care and affection. That is what makes me fearless," she said.

According to Indonesian officials, the 26-year-old hiker slipped and plummeted around 490 feet down the cliff face. The tragic fall took place around 6:30 in the morning.

Drone footage had revealed that she was still alive despite the initial "screams for help" that were heard, reported The New York Post. However, the dense fog covering the volcano and other unfavourable circumstances prevented rescue workers from reaching her.

Officials added that Ms Marins was stuck on soft land, making it challenging to try to pull her with ropes.

"After four days of labour, hindered by unfavourable weather, terrain, and visibility conditions in the area, teams from Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency discovered the body of the Brazilian tourist," the Brazilian government said.

Located on the Indonesian island of Lombok, the volcano is more than 12,000 feet high and is a famous tourist destination in the Southeast Asian archipelago. Many people, including a Malaysian visitor last month, have lost their lives while hiking on the mountain.