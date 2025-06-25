Brazilian Hiker Found Dead 4 Days After Falling Off Indonesian Volcano

A Brazilian hiker died after falling from a cliff while trekking on an active volcano in Indonesia, her family and authorities confirmed. Juliana Marins was reportedly trapped for four days after she plummeted into the active volcano and was discovered dead on Tuesday.

According to Indonesian officials, the 26-year-old publicist slipped and plummeted around 490 feet down the cliff face on Saturday morning while trekking with a group of friends on Mount Rinjani. Located on the Indonesian island of Lombok, the volcano is more than 12,000 feet high and is a famous tourist destination in the Southeast Asian archipelago.

The tragic fall happened around 6:30 in the morning local time, while Marins was travelling to the summit, per a news release from Gunung Rinjani National Park.

Following her initial fall, drone footage revealed that she was still alive despite the initial "screams for help" that were heard, as per The NYP. However, the dense fog covering the volcano and other unfavourable circumstances prevented rescue workers from reaching her.

The young woman got stuck on soft sand, making it challenging to try to pull her with ropes, according to Muhammad Hariyadi, the leader of the local rescuers.

Responders eventually found Ms Marins again on Monday after drone footage shot the next morning revealed that she was no longer at her initial location. She was declared dead on Tuesday.

"After four days of labour, hindered by unfavourable weather, terrain, and visibility conditions in the area, teams from Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency discovered the body of the Brazilian tourist," the Brazilian government declared on Tuesday.

Juliana Marins' family also confirmed her tragic death in a statement uploaded to an Instagram account set up to monitor recovery efforts.

"Today, the rescue team succeeded in reaching the place where Juliana Marins was... With deep sorrow, we have to tell you that she did not make it," the translated message read.

At 12,224 feet, Mount Rinjani is the second-highest volcano in Indonesia. Several people, including a Malaysian visitor last month, lost their lives while hiking there in recent years. Thousands of tourists visit the 3,726-metre volcano every year.