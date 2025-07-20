Uorfi Javed Gets Her Fillers Dissolved, Says, "I Will Get Them Again But Naturally"

Uorfi Javed recently took to her Instagram handle to post a up close and personal video of her getting her lip fillers dissolved as they were misplaced. What's more, she declared that she wanted to get them redone naturally and sticks to her, "I'm not saying no to fillers at all," remark.

Uorfi Javed is quite a gutsy celebrity and an honest one when it comes to owning up to all the help she takes to enhance her beauty. Lately she visited doctor Rickson Pereira's Dermatherapie Clinic in Mumbai's Khar neighbourhood to get her fillers dissolved.

Uorfi has proven to be a true blue internet personality and reality television star in her own right, by sharing unfiltered behind-the-scenes details of her filler removal session. She captioned the unfiltered post as, "No this is not a filter , I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were every misplaced . I will get them again but naturally . I'm not saying no to fillers at all . Dissolving is painful . Also it's very very important you go to a. Good doctor for fillers , all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing . Finally I found @dr.rickson , trust me he's the best"

This video clearly shows how the removal procedure made Uorfi's lip swell one injection at a time. By the end of the process The Traitors star had a duck plump like pout. But what was commendable about her is that she had the frit to laugh at herself through the process rather than considering it a taboo. Also going through the process in front of the camera takes a lot of courage as it is difficult to predict how the results might come out.

But Uorfi closed the video on an extremely transparent and positive beauty note, that she is a botox girl and wouldn't say no to fillers at all provided they are done by right and experienced doctor.

Also Read: "Not Used To Seeing My Face Like This", Uorfi Javed As She Gets Her Chin Fillers Dissolved After Nine Years