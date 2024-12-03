"Not Used To Seeing My Face Like This", Uorfi Javed As She Gets Her Chin Fillers Dissolved After Nine Years

Known for her bold, quintessential fashion style and unfiltered self, Uorfi Javed knows how to steal the spotlight. Uorfi is one such star who has never been afraid of criticism and trolling and always keeps it real. Recently, the star took a big step as she dissolved her chin fillers after nearly 8 to 9 years of having them. Announcing her transformation on her social media, Uorfi posted a casual selfie in which she can be seen sitting in a car, wearing a black hoodie and a basic green cap. With the picture, she wrote, “So I decided to dissolve all my chin fillers! This is a before!”

In the next story, Uorfi shared another selfie, revealing the results of it. In the picture, her chin appeared less sculpted, and she wrote, “After!!! No chin fillers!! I'm not used to seeing my face like this!! I have had chin fillers for 8-9 years now”.

The Follow Kar Lo Yaar star has always been open about beauty treatments and she doesn't shy away from addressing the negative impacts. Even before, Uorfi has shared some pictures from her under-eye procedure that left her with vague results. The star also revealed how once her lip fillers almost “ruined” her face. In one of our Instagram posts, the star explained how she opted for a cheaper treatment, which led to undesirable results. She wrote, “Sharing with you all my lip filler journey. I had to get them dissolved, and mind it, it's the most painful thing ever! I'm not telling people to not get them, but what I am trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox. I still very much have lip fillers. It's just that I know what suits my face, and I know now less is more.” She further continued, encouraging everyone to thoroughly research before going to any doctor. I actually revvokend fillers to everyone; if you have some insecurities about your face or body, instead of hitting yourself for your face, it's just better to opt for fillers or surgeries, but but but from a very good doctor only”.

Well, Uorfi Javed is not the only one who got her fillers dissolved. Many celebrities have come and spoken about reversing the procedure.

In 2023, Ariana Grande told Vogue, “I had a tons of lip fillers over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I felt so— too much. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not.”

Back in 2017, Friends' actor Courteney Cox decided to dissolve her facial fillers. In an exclusive interview with People, “I tried to keep up with time in a way that was anything other than maintenance. I didn't realise it until one day. I kind of stepped back and went, ‘Oh sh*t. I don't look like myself.”

