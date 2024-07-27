From Beyonce To Lady Gaga, These Celebrities Arrived In Style At The Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 had a grand opening ceremony at the French capital. The event marked the commencement of the most prestigious games in the history of international sport. It saw leading celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Nina Dobrev, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids, Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dog, Serena Williams and Cynthia Erivo and many more in attendance putting their most fashionable foot forward.

Also Read: The Olympics 2024 Torch Relay Will Showcase The Beauty Of France By Travelling Across These Popular Spots

Beyoncé attended and performed at the event wearing a USA flag-themed white bodysuit teamed with an oversized red parka jacket thrown over her shoulders. The sleeveless bodysuit had USA embossed on it on the chest area in blue Swarovski crystals and a criss-cross USA flag design around her waistline. She finished the look with black and white star-printed heels, a nude glam makeup look and sleek blonde open tresses.

Lady Gaga looked like a gothic dream goddess in a strapless black gown with a black and pink feather-laden train and a statement shoulder cape of black feathers. She teamed it with a pair of black silk gloves, sheer black stockings, a Parisian chic red lip colour, statement eyeliner for makeup and her blonde locks in a bun with a black feather hair accessory.

Celine Dion looked stunning a white bead and crystal-encrusted gown with a high neck and full sleeve detail. The garment had beaded fringe all over the arms and a train originating from the back that followed her. She wore matching diamond drop earrings to complement her outfit and did her hair in a side-parted sleek low bun. As for her makeup, she went for black eyeshadow and kohl-lined statement eyes, a hint of blush and bronzer and a nude lip look.

Ariana Grande dressed in a sleeveless baby pink pleated gown with a bow detailing, white and pink toned brogue heels, a pair of white gloves, a nude-pink makeup look, and a sleek pink bow in her tied-up hair.

Serena Williams made a powerful appearance in a ruched body-hugging midi dress teamed with a matching red handbag, a pair of tan heels, a silver watch on her wrist in one hand and a diamond bracelet in the other. She went for a nude brown toned glam moment and wore her hair in a centre-parted open fashion over her shoulders.

Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris 🤍



1. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

2. Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

3. Kelly Clarkson pic.twitter.com/oO7lwFZux0 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) July 26, 2024

Cynthia Erivo went for a strapless structured emerald maxi length gown, with a matching green hat and a pair of pointed-toes green heels. She wore gold and diamond drop earrings, a septum piercing gold nose ring, gold bracelets, diamond and emerald encrusted cocktail rings and a bejewelled green manicure.

Nina Dobrev attended with her husband Shaun White wearing a white t-shirt with a pair of white shorts, a black belt around her waist, white slip-on shoes and a blue and red bomber jacket with USA patches. She tied the look together with bangs in her sleek hair, white-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses and a black baguette handbag to go.

Kelly Clarkson wore a royal blue high neck dress with a small slit on the thigh. The full sleeved ensemble had crystals embellished on the neckline as well as the slit. She teamed it with a pair of silver heels, red lip colour, black eyeliner lined and mascara-laden dreamy eyes and a ponytail-bound wavy tresses with bangs covering her forehead.

Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Arianna Grande, Nina Dobrev and the entire range of celebrities scored high on the fashion charts at the start of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Also Read: At 57, Salma Hayek Nailed The Perfect Somersault At The Olympic Torch Relay And Now, You Can Too