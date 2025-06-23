Beyonce Brings Couture Glam To The Cowboy Carter Tour In A Bespoke Manish Malhotra Creation

Beyoncé leaves no stone unturned when it comes to making fashion statements. She continues to redefine star power on her Cowboy Carter Tour, this time in a Manish Malhotra creation.

Taking the stage in Paris, Queen B grabbed all the attention in a show-stopping custom ensemble by none other than Manish Malhotra (MM), one of India's most celebrated designers. This marked a major crossover moment in global fashion.

Beyoncé In A Custom Manish Malhotra

Beyoncé lit up the stage, dazzling in a custom creation by MM, with her husband Jay Z while singing the iconic Crazy In Love.

The custom-designed outfit was a bold fusion of cowboy culture and couture elegance that embodies the aesthetic of the Cowboy Carter aesthetic. Crafted in the style of classic cowboy pants, Beyoncé's chaps were elevated into haute couture with intricate hand embroidery, embellished with Manish Malhotra's signature sequins and over 10,000 Swarovski crystals. All the embellishments caught the stage light and scattered them in a beautiful display every time Beyoncé moved.

Complementing the dazzling chaps was a sleek black bodysuit, which made her look fierce and futuristic.

After making a mark on the global stage at the Met Gala 2025 and dressing Bollywood royalty, Manish Malhotra stepped into the global spotlight in a way that feels fresh. This collaboration signals a larger trend - the fusion of diverse cultural aesthetics in mainstream fashion, and we love every bit of it.