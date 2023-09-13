Ariana Grande On Stopping Botox And Fillers: 'I Wanted To See My Well-Earned Cry Lines And Smile Lines'

Ariana Grande got candid

While celebrities would like you to believe that the secret behind their plump skin and pert lips lies at the bottom of a bottle of serum or a green smoothie, that's not exactly the case. Cosmetic treatments are an open secret and though not many speak of them freely, no famous face is beneath a quick nip or tuck when fine lines appear or jowls begin to drop. So it was refreshing to hear megastar Ariana Grande candidly discuss about her relationship with botox, fillers and makeup in general. In an Vogue interview, which is part of their Celebrity Beauty Secrets series, Ariana sat in front of the camera and went along with her usual makeup routine, while talking about beauty at large.

When she went in with smoking out her signature cat eye makeup, she began to dig deeper and said, "My relationship with beauty has changed so much over the years, especially because I started so young. Being exposed to so many voices at a young age and when people have things to say about your appearance at a young age, it's hard to know what's worth hearing and what's not. When you're 17, you don't really know. Over the years, I used makeup as a disguise or something to hide behind. As I get older, I don't love that being the intention behind it anymore. I think of it as self-expression and accentuating what is there."

When Ariana began applying lip makeup, the 30-year-old artist revealed details about her past cosmetic treatments. "Full transparency as a beauty person, as I do my lips; I've had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt "too much". I just felt like hiding, you know?," she said, and got teary as she spoke. "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me and now I feel like maybe it's not, since I stopped getting Botox. Maybe I'll start again one day, I don't know. To each their own, whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support. For me, I wanted to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. I think aging can be such a beautiful thing," she shares. "Now might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah. But these are just thoughts that we should be able to discuss if we're sitting here and talking about beauty secrets. Let's just lay it all out," she concludes candidly.

Very few have been as honest in a beauty interview as Ariana was and the comments reflected that. Users spoke positively about her personal relationship with beauty and her appreciation for aging gracefully along with everything that comes along with it, lines and all. The outpouring from her fans was immense.

Ariana's candour about the pressure on appearance at a young age in the entertainment world is definitely not going without its share of appreciation.

