There's Nothing Quite Like Ariana Grande's Starlit Eyeshadow Look

American popstar, Ariana Grande is not just famous to deliver musical hits that ace the billboard charts, but also for giving the world of beauty a brand to die for. The Wicked actress is also a beauty mogul who is the force behind r.e.m. beauty, which has launched its starlet liquid eyeshadows whose new shimmering shades capture a prism of colour in every shade. The Positions singer was seen dolling up like a dream using this product that is basically all things shimmery and shiny.

Ariana Grande delivered a bucket full of shimmer and shine onto our Instagram feeds with her latest beauty look that boasted of a flawless base featuring a foundation topped with the perfected bronzer and contour to give her a chiseled and warmed up face, that she added the right amount of pink blush and highlighter to. But that wasn't all her nose bridge was contoured and highlighted on the same line along with her face featuring a defined brows look and her lips were nothing short of a dream laden with a rose lip gloss. The star of the show was yet to be revealed in a shimmering eyeshadow look that saw Ariana simple applying a generous amount of r.e.m. beauty starlet liquid eyeshadow that gave her lids an jaw dropping star lit look. Ariana added the final touch of glam to her eye look by adding loads of mascara for a maximally fluttery lashes look.

Ariana's tresses matched steps with her ace glam moment by being styled into a sleek centre parted ponytail that made way for her makeup of the day to shine through.

Ariana Grande and her r.e.m. beauty starlet liquid eyeshadows are a match made in beauty heaven.

