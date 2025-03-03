Ariana Grande's Oscars 2025 Schiaparelli Gown Pays Tribute To <i>Wizard Of Oz's</i> Dorothy With Hidden Ruby Slippers

There is no look that Ariana Grande cannot pull off. For Hollywood's biggest night i.e. the Oscars – she paid homage to The Wizard of Oz film with her ruby red gown. Ariana wore a Schiaparelli strapless dress for her performance with co-star Cynthia Erivo. In a nod to the iconic red slippers worn by Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, the gown was covered in red sequins. It also featured a dramatic tulle that was wrapped around her hips.

The highlight of the dress was revealed when Ariana showed the back of her gown, which was designed to look like a literal slipper resembling Dorothy's famous shoes in the film. The custom look was designed by Daniel Roseberry and was decorated with over 150,000 Siam sequins, zillions and cut beads. Naturally, Ariana accessorised her outfit with a pair of matching ruby heels and a soft glam makeup look. She tied her blonde hair into a tight bun.

Earlier in the evening, the performer walked the Oscars red carpet in a blush pink Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture strapless bustier gown. It had a bodice that extended into a sculptural peplum waist and a tulle skirt, which was covered in 1,90,000 crystal sequins and rhinestones. For accessories, Ariana wore a diamond tennis necklace with drop detailing and simple diamond studs for sparkle. She tied her hair in a sleek ballerina bun.

Ariana kept things soft and romantic with baby pink lipstick, cool-toned blush and her signature winged-out lash look.

