And Just Like Magic, Ariana Grande Made The Iconic Rs 92.6 Lakh Glinda Wand From <i>Wizard of Oz</i> The Ultimate Fashion Accessory

Ariana Grande's latest release Wicked got all the attention for all the right reasons. The actress was in for a magical treat when she made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show as a part of the promotional run. The actress was surprised with the Glinda Wand from Wizard of Oz. "I have something that's extremely exciting and special. It's actually, it was owned by the Smithsonian and now it's owned in private hands. But for the purposes of our sit down, they loaned it to us. Bring out the original Glinda wand, please," the host said before presenting the wand to Ariana. Priced at Rs 92,65,539 ($109,375) on Studio Auctions' website, the wand was used by Billie Burke during the making of The Wizard of Oz, but it was the test wand and not the one used on screen as per Just Jared.

The iconic wand is known as the original Glinda wand from the 1939 film Wizard of Oz. Ariana Grande held the star-shaped wand that came adorned with glitzy stones on the star. It perfectly matched her method-dressing vibe. She opted for a beautiful Glinda-coded blush pink and grey striped outfit that perfectly matched the wand. The actress played the role of Glinda in her recent film and it has only been phenomenal.

