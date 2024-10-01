Ariana Grande Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures: "I've Had Fillers In Various Places"

American singer and actress Ariana Grande is known for being open about both, her personal and professional life. Recently, Ariana opened about all the cosmetic procedures she had done. Taking part in the Vanity Fair lie detector test series, she spoke to her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo about her cosmetic surgeries, saying, “I've had fillers in various places, and Botox. But I stopped like four years ago and that is the extent.” Her answer, as per the test administrator, came out to be true. In a series of rapid-fire questions, Cynthia continued to dig deep into Ariana's history with cosmetic procedures.

On being asked about the various places of her body that she has gotten Botox and fillers done, Ariana revealed that she has not gotten any nose job, boob job or even face lift. She also revealed how she didn't even know what that was until people claimed she'd gotten one.

While Ariana was happy to confirm her limited history of cosmetic procedures, she also clarified her stance on getting such work done. She said, “(I'm) in full support of all people who do these things. Whatever makes women, men, non-gender confirming people feel beautiful, should be allowed.”

Well, this is not the first time that the 7 rings singer has opened up about lip fillers and Botox. Back in 2023, in a “Get Ready With Me” video for Vogue, Ariana spoke her cosmetic surgery journey. She said, “Had a ton of lip fillers over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so—too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?” She added that her relationship with beauty had "changed so much over the years" especially since she started out very young.

Ariana Grande's revelation about cosmetic procedures is inspirational for all those who want to talk about it openly.

