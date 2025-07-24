Uorfi Javed Claps Back At Trolls As She Reveals Her Face Without Fillers

Post all the trolling and memes, Uorfi Javed finally reveals her face without any fillers or swelling. The Traitors makes sure to not miss a chance to break the internet, be it with her paparazzi ready looks, or her shocking stances taken during her reality television appearances. In sync with the same vibe, Uorfi is equally unabashed about the fact that she does not mind going under the knife to get her beauty enhanced. She has been very vocal about getting fillers done to get rid of her smile lines or plumping her lips on her show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar.

The internet sensation grabbed headlines earlier last week as she went in for a procedure to dissolve her lip fillers which caused her face and mouth to swell up post the procedure. What's more, she had the courage enough to share all of it on camera, take it in her stride and even laugh at herself.

Uorfi Javed has now started creating waves on the internet yet again amidst the internet goers as she shared a post on her Instagram handle that reveals her face with all the swelling having subsided and minus any fillers. The carousel post showed Uorfi dressed in a white and blue gingham corset off shoulder dress while the centre of attention was her pretty face and pout. With all the swelling gone, Uorfi honestly looked pretty and blushed in a youthful look wherein she admittedly used a lip plumper to enhance her lips. The paparazzi star captioned the post, "All the trolling and the memes, honestly, I had a good laugh! Here you go this is my face without the fillers or swelling now, not used to seeing my face or lips like that * I've used a lip plumper here tho," along with a sweating while laughing emoji.

The netizens reacted to Uorfi's post with her dermatologist, Dr Rickson Pereira saying, "It's great to see the swelling settled. Beautiful outcome!". Her The Traitors co-star Anshula Kapoor commented, "Beaut!". Designer Farah Khan Ali said, "Beautiful" along with a bunch of red heart emojis, and Jasmin Bhasin commented, "Beautiful beautiful", along with multiple evil eye emojis, amidst many more.

