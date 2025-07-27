Uorfi Javed Slays No Filler Or Filter Lips With Nothing But A Lip Plumper

You must have been living under a rock if you haven't seen Uorfi Javed's video where she had her lip fillers dissolved. The Traitors star's honest take on beauty procedures won the internet's heart.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/urf7i

Now, flaunting her filler-free lips, Uorfi shared a clip on her Instagram stories. In the video, she is seen rocking a black outfit. What really stole the spotlight? Her lips. That soft pink tint gave them a fresh, natural look.

Wondering how her lips still looked so plump? Uorfi revealed her secret: a lip plumper. “No filler or filter but a lip plumper!” as she wrote in the caption along with her Instagram story.

A lip plumper is a cosmetic product designed to make lips appear fuller and more voluminous – either instantly or with regular use. They come in the form of a lip gloss, balm or a serum.

In case you missed it, about a week ago, Uorfi Javed shared a real video of herself getting her lip fillers dissolved. She said the old ones were misplaced and she's planning to get them done again – just the right way this time. “I'm not saying no to fillers at all,” she made it clear.

The video showed Uorfi's lips swelling with each injection during the removal. By the end, she had a puffed-up pout. But instead of freaking out or hiding it, the star laughed through it. That is what made the video stand out. She did not treat it like a big secret. And doing all that on camera? Major guts. You never really know how these things will turn out.

At the end of the video, Uorfi Javed even shared a photo of herself with a fully swollen face. Her raw honesty and the way she embraces reality on camera truly deserve a round of applause.

Also Read: Uorfi Javed Gets Her Fillers Dissolved, Says, "I Will Get Them Again But Naturally"