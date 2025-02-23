Uorfi Javed In A Yellow Skirt And Bralette Is Chic Summer Style Done Right

Uorfi Javed's penchant for serving bold looks is a given.

The actress loves to bring the best of fashion to the table with her impeccable style sensibilities.

After serving the most regal bridal style goals in Rimple and Harpreet fits, Uorfi is back to basics. In her latest Instagram post, the actress was seen redefining mermaid core in the chicest way and we are taking notes.

Uorfi picked the brightest colours from the colour palette to serve a vibrant statement. She looked stunning as she picked a monochrome radiant yellow drape skirt that came with a beautiful trail. She paired it with an aqua blue bralette that came with contrasted printed pattern.

Her look was right on point with her chic accessory game. She opted for statement-making gold-toned contemporary jewels which consisted of drop earrings and a sleek necklace. She nailed the beauty game too as she opted for a glowy look that was paired with a bright red lip and wispy lashes. Her sleek side bun added a sophisticated element to her look.

