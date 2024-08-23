Uorfi Javed Wowed In An Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Bejewelled Blouse And Dhoti Skirt

Uorfi Javed checked all the desi fashion boxes right in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble

Uorfi Javed has gone out with her glam and gorgeous sartorial vibe yet again. The social media personality, who is known to serve out-of-the-box looks to the paparazzi each time she steps out, stayed true to her reputation. The celebrity recently made headlines when she strutted in style wearing an Indian Goddess-inspired jewel blouse and dhoti skirt ensemble for the screening of her latest release with Amazon Prime Video called Folllow Karlo Yaar.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/abujanisandeepkhosla

Uorfi made headlines when she stepped out looking like an Indian Goddess, dressed in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble for a recent screening. The Follow Karlo Yaar actress wore a signature jewellery embellished blouse, which is signature of the designer duo's work. Laden with red, green and white coloured beadwork, the plunging U-neckline blouse and half-sleeve cropped blouse was a work of art. It was filled with overall pearls, rubies and emerald embroidery and tassles around the sleeve and waistline. This was teamed with an ivory silk dhoti skirt which had strings of emeralds and pearls hanging downwards from the waist. The floor-length skirt featured a pleated detailing on the front and was adorned with a gold, pearl, emerald and ruby-filled belt that added glam to her waistline.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/abujanisandeepkhosla

For her accessory game, Uorfi wore stacks of traditional gold, kundan work, jadau and temple jewellery-inspired kadas on both her wrists. Adding to this were two vintage gold, diamond, emerald, rubies and pearl-encrusted necklaces worn as a choker and a maharani necklace respectively. If that wasn't all, Uorfi wore chandbali earrings in a South Indian temple jewellery-inspired design in her ears.

As for her hair and makeup of the day, Uorfi went for a sleek centre-parted low braid in her hair that was adorned with a desi hair ornament to add further glam to the look. With a lot going on throughout the other elements in her look, she went for minimalistic makeup with gold shimmer-laden eyes, lots of mascara, bronzed and highlighted face, blushed cheeks, and a peachy nude lip colour to tie the look together.

Isn't Uorfi Javed's apasara-coded, jewelled blouse and dhoti skirt ensemble just the stuff of regal Indian chic dreams?

