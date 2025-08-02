Uorfi Javed Gets Lip Fillers Dissolved After 9 Years, Shares Video Of Swollen And Healed Face

Uorfi Javed recently made headlines after dissolving her lip fillers after nine years. The internet personality had previously talked about getting fillers done to get rid of her smile lines and plumping her lips in her reality show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar.

In a new Instagram video, Uorfi revealed her dramatic transformation after dissolving her lip fillers. The first few seconds showed her with a swollen face and mouth post the procedure. Further in the clip, Uorfi showed her natural face after all the swelling subsided. She wore a white co-ords set with a crop top, skirt and matching scarf.

With all the swelling gone, the diva looked pretty and blushed in a youthful look. She captioned the reel, "What people think I look like vs what I actually look like, Shrek or jasmine?."

Last month, Uorfi shared a video from a hospital on Instagram and revealed that she is getting her lip fillers dissolved. In the video, a doctor was seen injecting her lips, which resulted in her face getting more swollen by the minute. In the caption, she explained, "No this is not a filter, I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were every misplaced. I will get them again, but naturally. I'm not saying no to fillers at all "

She added, "Dissolving is painful. Also, it's very very important you go to a. Good doctor for fillers, all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing. Finally, I found @dr.rickson, trust me, he's the best."

Dissolving lip filler is a procedure to reverse the effects of hyaluronic acid-based lip fillers, typically done using an enzyme called hyaluronidase. This enzyme breaks down the hyaluronic acid in the filler, allowing the lips to return to their natural shape or to be reshaped before new filler is applied. It's a common option for those unhappy with their results or experiencing complications.

