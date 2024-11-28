Aishwarya Rai Kept It Snazzy In A Black And Silver Jacket At The Airport

Aishwarya Rai and her sartorial sensibilities serve as the ultimate inspiration to ace our next look. On Thursday, the actress dished out airport fashion goals on her return to Mumbai from a Dubai event. Like always, she commanded attention with her chic OOTN. Aishwarya picked out an oversized blazer featuring full sleeves and padded shoulders. Shimmery silver geometric patterns on the black base added to the perfect contrast. Aishwarya teamed up the swanky blazer with a pair of skin-tight black jeggings. She skipped wearing any accessories and simply carried a black handbag. Her makeup was minimal consisting of a clean-girl aesthetic. A shade of pink lipstick, coupled with muted smokey eyes and mascara-laded lashes sealed her beauty deal. Her luscious highlighted tresses were left open in all their glory.

Aishwarya Rai at the airport

For the Dubai event, Aishwarya Rai looked regal in an ornately decorated blue gown. The full-sleeve number came with distinguished shoulders and a fitted bodice. Lapel collar details provided dimension to her overall avatar. The real highlight of her ensemble was however the intricate silver embellishments showcasing floral elements. The patterns dominated the outfit, extending in length and making up for a wonderful presentation. She paired the gorgeous silhouette with a matching top underneath. The trailing gown formed a pool of fabric below, sweeping the floor. In terms of accessories, Aishwarya Rai put on diamond jewellery in the form of statement rings and danglers minus any necklace. Her makeup was on point too comprising a matte base, rosy cheeks, pink lips and smokey eyes with sculpted brows.

Before that, Aishwarya Rai left us swooning with her IIFA Utsavama avatar. She slipped into a long black blazer that had a golden linear sequinned design on it. Cinched at the waist, the number was a classic masterpiece that Aishwarya pulled off like a true expert. She completed her final look with matching black trousers. Ruffles details at the hem added oomph and panache in equal measure. The iconic bold red lip and signature smokey eyes framed her face beautifully.

Aishwarya Rai is a true-blue fashion icon.

