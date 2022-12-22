Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sends 'Love And Prayers' To Her Parents On Their Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Thursday, dropped a post on her Instagram handle, wishing her parents on their wedding anniversary. She shared a happy picture of her mother Vrinda Rai and late father Krishnaraj Rai and wrote a sweet note sending them love and prayers. "Dearest darling Mommy-Dodda and Daddy-Ajja. Much love and prayers on your Anniversary. Love you infinitely," read Aishwarya's caption. Her father Krishnaraj Rai died in March 2017 after a long battle with cancer. Soon after the actress shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "This woman is such a family person and a well talented gem. All the best to you ma'am," while others wished her parents.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rarely shares a post on her Instagram handle, but whenever she does, it immediately goes viral. A few days ago, she shared happy pictures from the Pro-Kabaddi League final, where Abhishek Bachchan's team Jaipur Pink Panthers, won the title. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Champions. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen... Kudos boys!!! God Bless always Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I. The movie also starred Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha in the lead. Next, the actress will be seen in the sequel of the periodic drama.