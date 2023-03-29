Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer Launch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha And Others Dazzle On The Red Carpet

PS 2: Trisha and Sobhita Dhulipala on the red carpet. (courtesy: @LycaProductions)

The Cholas are back and how. The grand trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan 2 is currently taking place in Chennai tonight (Wednesday), and the red carpet is already dazzling with the stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala. Aishwarya, who plays the role of Nandini, walked the red carpet in a traditional pink ensemble. The official page of Lyca Productions shared the video of the actress on Twitter that shows her posing in style. "The elegant and enchanting beauty of #PS2, #Nandini, has made her presence at the greatest event of the evening!" read the caption.

Take a look below:

Trisha, who plays the role of Princess Kundavai, arrived on the red carpet in a blue embellished saree and accessorised her look with statement jewellery. The official page of Lyca Productions shared the video of the actress sitting on the throne and captioned it as "An embodiment of royalty even off-screen @trishakrishnan."

Take a look below:

Jayam Ravi aka Arulmozhi Varman (Ponniyin Selvan) arrived in an all-black ensemble. In the video, the actor, sitting on a throne, is posing for the camera in style. "With his gracious smile and charm, our #PonniyinSelvan @jayamravi_official is at the #PS2AudioLaunch," read the caption.

Take a look below:

Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays the role of Vaanathi, Princess of Kodumbalur, looks stunning in a pink saree with statement jewellery. Take a look below:



Aishwarya Lekshmi, who plays the role of Poonguzhali, a Samuthirakumari, walked the red carpet in a traditional white ensemble. "She conquered the seas, now she is here to conquer your hearts. Our Samuthirakumari," read the caption.

Take a look below:

The second part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus also stars Vikram and Karthi in the lead. Today, the makers will unveil the trailer and music album of the period drama. Produced by Mani Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan 2 will hit the theatres on April 28.