Naga Chaitanya's Birthday Post For Lady Love Sobhita Dhulipala Is All Heart

Sobhita Dhulipala turned 33 today. Her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya put up a loving post to mark the occasion. Sharing a lovely selfie with his lady love, he penned down a short but heartfelt caption.

What

Naga Chaitanya shared a lovely selfie with Sobhita Dhulipala on her birthday today.

The caption read, "Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad."

Fans could not stop gushing about how lovely they looked together.

How Fans Reacted

Fans of the couple instantly flooded the comments section with loving remarks.

One internet user commented, "Such a cute couple", while someone else said, "Very beautiful couple."

Another fan wrote, "Just adore the two of you", while someone else added, "Happy birthday to the most talented, witty, beautiful Sobhita."

One more user commented, "God bless you both."

About Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala's Love Story

The two actors got married on December 4, 2024. The wedding ceremony took place at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. It was a close-knit affair where family and friends were present to share love and blessings.

Their wedding pictures had gone viral online, as fans were in awe of how traditionally beautiful it looked.

Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating since 2022.

On The Work Front

Chaintanya will soon be seen in a Karthik Varma Dandu directorial. The title is yet to be announced.

Sobhita is reportedly going to star in Pa Ranjith's Vettuvam, alongside Arya.



