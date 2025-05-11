Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Life After Divorce From Naga Chaitanya: "Had Worst Thoughts, Nothing Was Working"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about the most difficult phase of her life following her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 and her diagnosis with Myositis in 2022.

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, the actor spoke candidly about how these events deeply impacted her both personally and professionally.

Describing this period as a "never-ending abyss," Samantha said, "I remember once I actually went to the point where I thought like, 'enough, I can't do this anymore'. I had the worst possible thoughts. I obviously didn't have the courage to go ahead and do it."

She added, "It was hard for a year. There was nothing that was working, there were no answers being given."

Reflecting on her state of mind at the time, Samantha explained, "I obviously chickened out because you need to have lots of guts to act upon these thoughts. So I was like, 'I better find a way to build some kind of resilience and start thinking of other things I can do with my life'."

Despite going through such a tough phase, the actor said the experience changed her perspective. "Now, when people say they are going through a hard time, I actually tell them to go through it. There is always a lesson to learn from it and light at the end of the tunnel. It is not my success that taught me a lesson, but my failures and hardships," she said.

After this difficult period, Samantha returned to the screen with the song Oo Antava in Pushpa and went on to star in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

However, her next three releases - Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and Kushi - did not perform well at the box office.

Now, Samantha is ready to make a comeback with her debut production Subham, a horror-comedy directed by Praveen Kandregula. The film will also mark her debut as a producer, and she will appear in a cameo role.

