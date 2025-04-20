Advertisement

Amid Dating Rumours, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visits Tirupati Balaji Temple With Raj Nidimoru

Raj Nidimoru previously worked with Samantha as co-director on the spy action-thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny

The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted visiting the Tirupati Balaji Temple on Saturday. She offered prayers before the release of Subham, her first venture as a producer. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on May 9.

However, what caught public attention was the presence of director Raj Nidimoru, amid ongoing dating rumours. 

For the spiritual outing, Samantha chose a traditional light pink salwar kameez. 

Raj Nidimoru previously worked with Samantha as co-director on the spy action-thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she played the lead role.

In December 2023, Samantha established her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures. 

Currently, Samantha is busy filming Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, described as a "gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals," under Raj & DK's direction.

Her upcoming projects also include the third season of the popular series The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi.

