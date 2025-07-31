Rumoured Partners Samantha And Raj Nidimoru Clicked In Mumbai, Here's Why The Director's Reaction Went Viral

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's dating rumours have been ongoing for a while, there has been no official confirmation yet. However, 2 weeks back, Samantha had put up an Instagram carousel with pictures from her Detroit holiday, which featured Raj Nidimoru too.

The rumoured couple were spotted in Mumbai yesterday, but what unravelled was an unexpected response from Raj Nidimoru towards the paparazzi.

What's Happening

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha were seen together in Mumbai last evening.

However, as they were getting into the car, the filmmaker was supposedly miffed with the photographers invading their personal space to get a picture.

As they got closer to the car, Raj Nidimoru gave them a cold stare.

While Samantha was seen more relaxed as she exited the restaurant and walked towards the car, Raj, who followed her, was not too happy with the paparazzi surrounding them.

About Samantha And Raj

The actress and director have worked together in acclaimed series such as The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny. The rumour mills about their alleged relationship started churning when Raj Nidimoru was often spotted in pictures put up by Samantha on social media. However, the two have not commented on any of the speculations making the rounds.

In A Nutshell

While Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have been spotted together out and about several times, their outing last night particularly drew attention online. They were seen exiting a restaurant in Mumbai, where Raj Nidimoru looked a little irritated at the paparazzi following them to snap a picture of the two together.