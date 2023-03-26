Ponniyin Selvan 2: Music And Trailer Launch In Chennai On This Date

Still from a video shared on Twitter. (courtesy: LycaProductions)

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: 1 was a huge success, winning critical acclaim and setting box office records. Well, for those who are eagerly waiting for its sequel -- Ponniyin Selvan: 2 --- here's some good news. Lyca Productions shared a special post on Sunday in connection to the music and trailer launch of PS 2. Are you excited? According to the post, the much-awaited music and trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan: 2 will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on March 29. The post features a video comprising glimpses of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman working with other artists on their recording sessions. Oh, wait, there's more to the story. The post also revealed that the film's album will include a total of seven songs. For the unversed, the first part of the film (Ponniyin Selvan: 1) was appreciated for its powerful storyline and terrific music by AR Rahman. The caption read, “The making of a masterpiece: A glimpse into @arrahman sir's magic.” It also said: “Music and Trailer Launch on 29th March at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai!”

Previously, the official Twitter handle of Lyca Productions shared a behind-the-scenes video with Jayam Ravi and Karthi discussing what viewers can expect from the second installment of the film. You can hear Jayam Ravi saying that the second part of "Ponniyin Selvan combines, real and fictional incidents...” In the next frame, you can spot Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Jayaram laughing, when Jayaram says, “Everything can't be disclosed now..." In the same video, they introduce their respective characters. The video also had Karthi discussing the sequel. He states, “You'll witness something we have not seen before...” Vikram adds, “A beautiful love story and the incidents that turn it villainous...”

“There's a family in agony not knowing whether Arunmozhi Varman is alive or not,” says Jayam Ravi.

Last year, before the release of Ponniyin Selvan 1, AR Rahman shared a picture with the team from his Mumbai studio. Apart from the music composer, you could see director Mani Ratnam along with Aishwarya, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi. Many others from AR Rahman's crew were also a part of the frame. The caption read, “Unwinding with the heavily loaded PS 1 team at my Mumbai studio”.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will featureAishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. Apart from these superstars, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also feature in the film.