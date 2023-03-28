Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Enchanting As Nandini In New Teaser

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Tuesday, treated her Insta family to a new clip and poster of Mani Ratnam's magnum opusPonniyin Selvan 2.Ahead of the trailer launch, Aishwarya dropped a clip that offers a glimpse of her character Nandini. In the video, Aishwarya is looking at a distance with a mysterious expression. Sharing the post, she simply dropped folded hands emoticon in the caption. A while ago, she also dropped a poster featuring her and Vikram. In the poster, Aishwarya can be seen lighting some diyas (earthen lamps), while in the background, Vikram appears worried. Sharing the poster, the actress wrote, "Fire in their eyes. Love in their hearts. Blood on their swords. The Cholas will be back to fight for the throne! #PS2TrailerFromMarch29 #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2 #ManiRatnam."

Soon after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the posts, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Can't wait to see the beautiful Queen Nandini," while another wrote, "The storm is coming," followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at the posts below:

The makers will unveil the trailer and music album of Ponniyin Selvan 2, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and others, on March 29 in Chennai. The teaser of the movie was released in December.

Ponniyin Selvan is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. The first part of the film narrates the early life of Chola prince Arulmozhi Varman. The second part of the period drama will release on April 28, 2023.