Abhishek Bachchan Returns For 'Yearly Punishment' - Dabboo Ratnani's Photoshoot

Still from a video shared by Dabboo Ratnani. (courtesy: dabbooratnani)

Actor Abhishek Bachchan and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani have been friends since school. After the actor's rise in the film industry, he has been a regular fixture on Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendars. Now, the photographer has shared a behind-the-scenes video of one such photoshoot with Abhishek Bachchan. In it, the actor is seen interacting with the photographer's three children. He tells them: “I am sleep talking, sleep walking, sleep photoshooting because your father likes to shoot early in the morning with me.” The actor then jokes, “Every year. Back for our sentence of punishment thanks to Dabboo Ratnani… This is the price you pay for having school friends.” In the photoshoot, Abhishek Bachchan is seen posing on a chair in an empty swimming pool. He says with a hint of fake annoyance, “Only he (Dabboo) can think of this,” and adds, “Hi Dabboo, we love you.”

Speaking of Dabboo Ratnani's 20 years in the industry, Abhishek Bachchan says, “Celebrating 20 years of Dabboo Ratnani Photography. Many many congratulations. Here's to the next 30. And for your 50th anniversary, we will still be here in our wheelchairs doing photographs. But I hope we are still around. You are just the best. I love you.”

Sharing the post, Dabboo Ratnani said: “#ThroughTheLensOfDabbooRatnani With my fabulous bestie and bro," and tagged Abhishek Bachchan. Replying to the post, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Love you Dabs."

A few weeks ago, Dabboo Ratnani shared another throwback picture, this time featuring Abhishek Bachchan with his father, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The hilarious image was shared with the hashtag #btswithdabboo. He tagged both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan along with heart emojis.

Following this funny image, he also shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Abhishek Bachchan's wife and superstar Aishwarya Rai. In the photo, Dabboo Ratnani is seen sharing a frame with the actress, who, might we add, looks gorgeous. In the caption, Dabboo Ratnani wrote: “#btswithdabboo With my muse,” and tagged the actress.

Over the years, Dabboo Ratnani has become synonymous with his celebrity calendar. It features the biggest names from the entertainment industry. Some of the actors who have appeared on the calendar are Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Akhtar, and Vidya Balan, among others.

Dabboo Ratnani has also worked on a number of films such as Om Shanti Om, Aatish, Blackmail, Fiza, Hera Pheri, Legend of Bhagat Singh, Aawara Paagal Deewana, Jhankaar Beats, Jism, Jo Bole So Nihaal and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.