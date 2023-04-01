Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' 'Date Night' In Mumbai

Priyanka and Nick Jonas posing together. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who flew all the way from Los Angeles to attend the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Friday night, shared a post on her experience at the event. She accompanied it with stunning pictures with her husband Nick Jonas from a shoot. Last night, Priyanka opted for a sheer outfit with a hint of bling, while Nick wore a blazer with a lace t-shirt. Sharing a picture from last night's event, Nick Jonas wrote: "Date night in Mumbai to celebrate the opening of the Nita Mukes Ambani Cultural Centre. Congratulations to Nita Ambani and the entire Ambani family. So honored to have been there."

Priyanka wrote in her caption: "I was so moved to watch the debut of the musical Civilization to Nation last night at the launch of NMACC India. May have shed a few tears of pride! The history of our nation is so awe inspiring. I'm so proud of you Nita Ambani for your tireless contribution and commitment to the arts and my darling Isha Ambani congratulations! No one does it like you... continue shining always.. I'd implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible one of a kind cultural center."

The couple landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon and happily posed with their daughter Malti Marie at the Mumbai airport.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka with Malti Marie in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.