Viral: The Internet Is In Full Meltdown Over Nick Jonas Fixing Priyanka Chopra's Dress

A still from the video. (courtesy: jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas added stardust to Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event with their presence. On the second day of the event, the actress set the stage on fire as she danced to Gallan Goodiyaan with Ranveer Singh. However, do you know what happened after the performance and why the Internet is busy calling Nick a "gentleman" and having a major meltdown moment? A video is going viral on the Internet that shows Nick escorting Priyanka down the stairs and back into the crowd. The viral video also shows Nick dancing to the track from Dil Dhadakne Do.

In the viral video, we can see Nick Jonas waiting for Priyanka to complete her performance and offering a helping hand to her after her performance with Ranveer ended. He can also be seen fixing her dress and grooving to the track. Soon after a fan page posted the video, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Omg this warms my heart everyday I'm thankful to God for bringing these two beautiful souls together. They truly deserve each other." "A real gentleman Nick," wrote another. "He was like please give me my wife back. I got it from here.just love how he protects his wife," a fan wrote. "Nick always a gentleman as he is,to protect his wife and love her so deeply," a user wrote.

Some fans also commented on Nick Jonas' dance moves, "Omgggg that was soo sweet!! Gentleman and love his little dance moves, we need to see more of Jiju dancing," wrote a fan. "I can't stop smiling !! Love the little dance moves from Nick," wrote another. "And he's grooving too. I am in love with this gentleman," wrote another.

Check out the viral video below:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai on Friday with their 1-year-old daughter Malti Marie. Currently, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming web series Citadel with co-star Richard Madden.