Viral: Inside Pic From Ambani Event, Featuring Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri With Kids Aryan, Suhana

SRK with family. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Just when we thought we missed the perfect family photo moment at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai last night (given the fact that SRK skipped the red carpet), we chanced upon a million-dollar picture of the superstar with his family from the event. The inside picture was shared by a fan page dedicated to SRK. The picture features Shah Rukh Khan happily posing with wife Gauri, son Aryan and daughter Suhana. The picture in going viral and TBH we are not surprised at all. For the event, SRK picked a black formal outfit, while Gauri Khan wore a peach ensemble. Suhana Khan wore red and her brother Aryan picked a printed shirt and pants.

Without much ado, see the viral picture here:

While Shah Rukh Khan skipped the red carpet, his family happily posed together at the event last night. His wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan and daughter Suhana were posing on the red carpet when Salman Khan joined them for a picture-perfect moment. Check out the video here:

Celeb stylist Shaleena Nathani shared pictures of SRK's look from last night and she wrote: "DEADDDD" with heart-eyed emojis. "For the opening of NMACC India," she added. SRK's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone wrote "me too" in the comments section.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 25, (their eldest child), who launched a lifestyle luxury collective brand last year. Their daughter Suhana will soon make acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, 9, who attends school in Mumbai.