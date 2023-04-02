Viral: Alia Bhatt And Rashmika Mandanna Go Naatu Naatu At Ambani Event. Watch

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: @softiealiaa)

Naatu Naatu fever continues as Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna lit up the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event with their electrifying performance on the Hindi version of the Oscar-winning song from the movie RRR. In a viral video, Alia can be seen removing her heels as she gets ready to groove with Rashmika to Naacho Naacho. Their energy is just unmatchable when they do the hook steps of the viral track. Alia looks beautiful in a white ensemble with dramatic sleeves, while Rashmika can be seen in a golden saree.

It is not the first time Alia Bhatt has danced to Naatu Naatu. Earlier at the Zee Cine Awards, the actress nailed the hook steps in the saree. She was joined on stage by brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana.

Meanwhile, RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. The song features Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Coming back to NMACC, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan also performed at the event on Saturday. The trio grooved to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from SRK's recent film Pathaan.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.