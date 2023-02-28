Just RRR Star Alia Bhatt Dancing To Naatu Naatu - Watch

Alia Bhatt in a still from the video.(courtesy: SolidLover123_ )

Alia Bhatt, the new mommy in town, returned to the stage to perform live after so long. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress recently attended Zee Cine Awards where she enthralled the audience with her dance to hit songs from her films. A video from her performance has been doing the rounds in which she is seen grooving to the Golden Globe winner song Naatu Naatu from her film RRR.

Dressed in a white saree, Alia literally nailed the hook steps of Naatu Naatu. She was joined on stage by brothers and co-hosts Ayushman Khurana and Aparshakti Khurana as they jointly did the Naatu Naatu dance, which was filmed on Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Alia's electrifying performance won many hearts. Reacting to the viral clip, a social media user wrote, "Woah....Alia's energy is bang on."

"Woahhh... she literally killed it," another one commented. She also performed on Kesariya from her film Brahmastra, which has been picturised on her and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor.

This is Alia's first big stage performance after welcoming her daughter Raha in November 2022. The Brahmastra couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on November 6 last year. Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Ranbir will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller film Animal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)