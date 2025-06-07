Aamir Khan Reveals His Favourite Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Movies

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aamir Khan has not watched Shah Rukh Khan's recent films Pathaan and Jawan. Aamir named Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dabangg as his favourite Salman Khan films. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are Aamir's favourite SRK films.

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan are often hailed as the last of the stars. The trio rules in the 90s and have fans awaiting their films with the same enthusiasm to date.

Among the three, Aamir Khan has Sitaare Zameen Par, which will be releasing soon. At the recent Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit & Awards 2025, he said that he hadn't watched Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan or Jawan. The Dangal actor also revealed his favourite Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Films.

What's Happening

Aamir Khan recently attended the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit & Awards 2025, where he shared some kind words about his fellow Khans, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Aamir said, "My favourite performance of Salman's is Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dabangg. As for Shah Rukh, I really loved Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of my favourite films of his. I haven't seen his recent films Pathaan and Jawan."

Aamir Khan On A Movie With SRK And Salman Khan

There have been a lot of speculations about Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for a movie.

Aamir has also expressed interest and mentioned at several events how he has spoken to the other two Khans and discussed a possible collaboration.

Aamir further added that after so many years, he feels it would be unfair to the audience if the three Khans don't do a film together. However, he added that they are all enthusiastic but waiting for the right story.

Upcoming Projects

While Aamir is gearing up for Sitaare Zameen Par, Salman has Kick 2 and an action drama to look forward to with Sanjay Dutt.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, with his daughter Suhana Khan. The film also had a huge slate of A-Listers namely Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Deepika Padukone, to name a few. No official announcement has been made yet.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan revealed that he has not seen Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan. He also picked his favourite Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan films.



