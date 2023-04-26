In Pics: Salman Khan Is Having A Blast With His Reel Brothers Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam

Raghav Juyal shared this picture. (courtesy: raghavjuyal)

Raghav Juyal has shared happy pictures with Salman Khan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-stars Salman Khan, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam. In the images, Salman can be seen having a blast with his reel brothers as he can be seen laughing while posing for the camera. In the image, Salman looks uber cool in a blue T-shirt and jeans, while Raghav can be seen in an olive green shirt with black pants, Jassie in a pink T-shirt and jeans and Siddharth in a mustered shirt and white pants.

Sharing the post, Raghav Juyal captioned it as "With bhai, always fun life, love u bhai @beingsalmankhan for all the fun and happiness u give us in life zindagizindabaad

#kisikabhaikisikijaan #zindagizindabaad." Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Amazing chemistry onscreen and offscreen. Just like real brothers... Jaan, Ishq, Luv and Moh..." while another wrote, "The adorable brothers."

Check out the post here:

In the movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Raghav, Jassie and Siddharth play the role of Salman Khan's younger brothers Ishq, Mod and Love, respectively. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari in the lead role.

The movie was released on the occasion of Eid (April 21), but on Tuesday the box office graph witnessed a dipped in the collection for the first time, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On day 5, the movie earned Rs 6.12 crore. The film's total in five days at the domestic box office is Rs 84.46 crore. "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan registers its first noticeable drop [39.82%], after the Eid period. The mass pockets continue to dominate, but metros register a sharp decline. Eyes Rs 93 cr [+/-] total in Week 1. Friday 15.81 cr, Saturday 25.75 cr, Sunday 26.61 cr, Monday 10.17 cr, Tuesday 6.12 cr. Total: Rs 84.46 cr. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Read the tweet here:

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan registers its first noticeable drop [39.82%], after the #Eid period… The mass pockets continue to dominate, but metros register a sharp decline… Eyes ₹ 93 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 26.61 cr, Mon 10.17 cr, Tue 6.12 cr.… pic.twitter.com/vpN13vtRCy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen with Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3.