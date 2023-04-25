When Aayush Sharma Opened Up About Wife Arpita Khan Being Body Shamed: 'Trolled For Being Overweight'

Arpita Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: arpitakhansharma)

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma are creating a heavy buzz on the Internet after an old video of the actor went viral. In the video, Aayush reveals how his wife Arpita often gets trolled on social media for being "overweight" and "dark in colour. The viral clip is from last year's TEDx, where he spoke about the toxicity and negativity on social media. "My wife (Arpita Khan) is constantly trolled for being overweight. She is a constant target that being a celebrity she shouldn't be so fat, she should dress a certain way. And she is dark in colour. Every time her picture comes, people are quick to remind her that she is dark in colour," Aayush can be heard saying.

Aayush Sharma added, "Today, beauty is no longer internal, no one wants to know how beautiful you are as a human being, but people want to see you beautiful externally. But I am proud of my wife, because she is comfortable in her own skin."

"She is proud of who she is and behind closed doors, she tells me, 'I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing to be a celebrity. I am never going to be in front of the camera, so I am going to be who I am, I am going to live my life the I way I am going to live my life," Aayush Sharma concluded.

Soon after the video was posted on Reddit, fans came out in support and flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Good on him for standing up to nameless, faceless trolls who only project their own insecurities on people who don't give a damn about keeping up with conventions." Another wrote, "It's downright disgusting the kind of comments she gets on her skin colour."

Take a look at the viral clip here:

Arpita Khan is superstar Salman Khan's sister, who got married to Aayush Sharma in 2014. Arpita and Aayush are parents to two adorable kids - son Ahil and daughter Ayat.