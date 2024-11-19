Aayush Sharma Wishes Wife Arpita On 10th Anniversary, Celebrities Wish Couple

Congratulations Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan. The couple celebrated 10 years of togetherness on Monday. To make the day extra special for her partner, Aayush dropped a series of pictures on Instagram. The photos capture his lovely bond with Arpita. In one of the clicks, Aayush plants a loving kiss on his wife's cheek. Fans get a glimpse of their intimate anniversary celebration as well. The lovebirds pose against a wooden board with the words “Happy Anniversary Mr and Mrs Sharma” written on it. Don't miss their cute hand gestures. Oh, Aayush and Arpita's kids — son Ahil and daughter Ayat feature in the album too. How cute.

Along with the post, Aayush Sharma penned a heartwarming note for his wifey which read, “Congratulations Mr Arpita Khan Sharma for successfully completing a decade of togetherness. If I could I would have awarded you with the highest honour for handling my madness day in and day out. Happy Anniversary.” Aayush Sharma's adorable post caught the attention of his industry friends. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to you both my dearest.” “Happy Anni” said Huma Qureshi. Sunil Grover also extended his “congratulations” to the couple.

Aayush also shared a video from their anniversary celebration on his Instagram Stories. The couple could be seen cutting a stunning five-tier cake. Take a look:

Arpita Khan re-shared Aayush's carousel on her Instagram Stories showering love on her beau. “Thank you my love. Happy 10th Anniversary to you too. Couldn't have wished for anyone else but you to be my forever,” it read. Are you gushing? Because we definitely are.

Here's how Bollywood wished Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan on their anniversary:

Sharing a photo of Arpita and Aayush on his Instagram Stories, Arbaaz Khan wrote, “Happy Wedding Anniversary”.