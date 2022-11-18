Aayush Sharma's Anniversary Post For Wife Arpita: '8 Years Of You Surviving My Bad Sense Of Humour'

Aayush Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: aaysharma)

Aayush Sharma shared the cutest post for his wife Arpita Khan on their 8th anniversary today. On Friday, the actor shared two adorable pictures of himself with Arpita Khan on his Instagram handle. In the first picture, Arpita Khan can be seen hugging her husband Aayush Sharma from behind and posing for the camera, while Aayush Sharma can be seen smiling and looking away from the camera. The second picture features both of Aayush and Arpita's kids - Ahil and Ayat Sharma. In the picture, the family can be seen adorably posing for the camera.

Sharing these beautiful pictures, Aayush Sharma wrote, "Agar aap 8 saal pehle meri life main nahi aate, toh 8 saal baad yeh dono cartoon kaise aate?? (If you hadn't come in my life 8 years ago, how would these two cartoons come 8 years later?) Happy Birthday to US my love, matlab Happy Anniversary Arpita Khan. 8 years of you surviving my bad sense of humor... may you never get sick of it... Love you."

Aayush Sharma's adorable post caught the attention of actors Varun Sharma and Ronit Roy among others. Varun Sharma dropped many hearts on the actor's post. Meanwhile, Ronit Roy dropped heart, hug and star-eyed emojis on the actor's post for his wife.

Check out Aayush's special anniversary post here:

Aayush Sharma married Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan in 2014. The couple welcomed their son Ahil Sharma in 2016 and Ayat Sharma in 2019. The couple often share pictures on their respective social media handles.

Check out a few pictures of them here:

On the work front, Aayush Sharma, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Loveyatri, was last seen in his brother-in-law Salman Khan's film Antim: The Final Truth. The actor is currently shooting for his new film, details of which are still under wraps.